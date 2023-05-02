Local news logo

GREENEVILLE -- A federal judge sentenced a Kingsport woman to 21 months in prison following a conviction of lying on an ATF form and buying a firearm for a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Judge J. Ronnie Greer of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville sentenced Tonya Rae Saine, also known as Tonya Rae Bowles, 56, on Monday.

