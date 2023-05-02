GREENEVILLE -- A federal judge sentenced a Kingsport woman to 21 months in prison following a conviction of lying on an ATF form and buying a firearm for a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Judge J. Ronnie Greer of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville sentenced Tonya Rae Saine, also known as Tonya Rae Bowles, 56, on Monday.
Saine told law enforcement that she had met the felon while she was a contract employee of the Tennessee Department of Correction, and that the felon was incarcerated on a felony conviction at the prison where she had worked as a nurse, according to court records.
Additionally, Saine said that she was in a relationship with the felon, knew he was a felon, and that he had traveled to and from the FFLs premises with her. A federal jury found guilty of making a false and fictitious written statement to a licensed dealer of firearms and disposing of a firearm to a convicted felon.
Saine traveled to the business premises of a Federal Firearms Licensee in Sevierville on Sept. 4, 2021, according to filed court documents and evidence presented at trial.
Documents state Saine and the convicted felon looked at firearms before selecting two firearms – a pistol and a rifle, to buy. Saine, who was not prohibited from buying a firearm, completed the required paperwork using her information and paid for the two firearms. She also bought a laser-aiming device for the pistol.
Surveillance video showed Saine at the FFL’s gun counter handing the firearms to the felon who was accompanying her and, after she completed the purchase, the felon leaving the FFL’s premises while carrying one of the firearms, according to court records.
Law enforcement also recovered a text message from a cell phone that Saine sent the felon after the purchase of the firearms that said, “I’ve got your gun and stuff in the house.”
A cooperating witness testified that they saw the felon with the pistol and were able to recognize the firearm because of the attached laser aiming device and distinctive markings on the firearm.
Saine will be on supervised release for three years following her release from prison.