ROGERSVILLE — A Kingsport woman charged in connection with a 13-month-old infant that tested positive for the narcotic medication Subutex was arrested earlier this month on a Hawkins County grand jury sealed indictment dating back to April.
Vicki Lynn McDowell, 43, 3531 Watterson St., Kingsport, was indicted April 15 on one count of child endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
McDowell was arrested on the sealed indictment warrant Oct. 5 and arraigned in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Oct 9. She was released on a $5,000 bond and has a trial date set for Feb. 17.
The grand jury presentment states that on or about Sept. 21, 2018, McDowell knowingly failed to protect an infant that was 13 months old at the time from abuse or neglect, resulting in imminent danger to the child.
A Sept. 21, 2018, Kingsport Police Department report by Officer John Presley states that he responded to 3612 Watterson St. to conduct a welfare check after Central Dispatch advised that emergency room personnel at Holston Valley Medical Center received a 13-month-old patient that tested positive for Subutex.
Subutex is a Schedule III narcotic medication most commonly prescribed to treat opioid addiction.
Emergency room personnel reportedly requested that officers conduct a welfare check on two other children who lived at that address.
The Department of Children’s Services was then contacted and conducted an investigation. Among the grand jury witnesses were that DCS investigator and two physicians from Niswonger’s Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.
Hawkins County grand jury sealed indictments from Oct. 1
— Amber Dawn Helton, 39, 129 Greenview Drive, Whitesburg, on one count of financial exploitation of an elderly adult; and Melissa Spring Helton, 39, same address, on one count of neglect of an elderly adult. The victim is the same person in both cases.
The presentment against Amber Helton states that between May 3, 2019, and March 3, 2020, she transferred more than $2,500 of the victim’s funds into her bank account. The charge is a Class C felony and Amber Helton’s bond was set at $30,000.
Melissa Helton’s presentment states that between March 1 and April 7, 2020, she knowingly neglected the victim, causing an adverse effect to the victim’s health. The charge is a Class E felony, and Melissa Helton’s bond was set at $10,000.
— Shirley Ann Lynch, 64, 262 Highway 11-E, Bulls Gap, was served sealed indictment warrants for two counts of reckless aggravated assault, DUI third offense, driving on revoked second offense, failure to maintain lane, violation of due care and no insurance stemming from a wreck with injuries that occurred on April 13.
— Joshua Anthony Layne, 28, 131 Greer Johnson Road, Surgoinsville, was served sealed indictment warrants for two counts of interference with utility lines and two counts of theft of service over $1,000. His bond was set at $15,000.