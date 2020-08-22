KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a city woman Friday.
According to a KPD news release, officers responded to a collision on Konnarock Road at the Warpath Drive intersection at approximately 8:30 p.m. Due to the serious nature of the incident, KPD Traffic Unit crash reconstructionists were called to the scene.
Investigators say a 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL450 SUV, driven by Melinda J. Goodson, 42, Church Hill, with one passenger was eastbound on Konnarock approaching Warpath. Meanwhile, a 1995 Toyota Corolla, driven and solely occupied by Wilma J. Massengill, 56, Kingsport, was westbound on Warpath attempting a right turn onto Konnarock.
Police say Massengill failed to properly negotiate the turn, allowing her Toyota to cross the centerline into the path of the oncoming Mercedes. The two vehicles collided head-on. Massengill was killed in the crash. Goodson sustained possible injuries, but her passenger was unhurt.
While at this time there is no reason to believe that Goodson contributed to the crash, the KPD says, she was cited for failure to comply with financial responsibility (no insurance).
This incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Unit. As such, no additional details are available for release at this time.