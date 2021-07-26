By Audrey Shuppert
KINGSPORT — You might not know it from the looks of her, but Baird Harned is a fighter. One of the first female veterans of WWII, Baird spent her early 20s decoding enemy messages in the U.S. Navy.
The Kingsport resident recently celebrated her 99th birthday. She remembers the war like it was yesterday.
In 1942, U.S. Rep. Edith Nourse Rogers proposed the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps Act, which allowed women to join the U.S. military. But not everyone in Congress was on board with that idea at first.
“That went over like a lead balloon,” joked Baird. “Men put up a huge cry: ‘Women? In the military?’ One of my favorite excuses they had was that women going in the military would prevent them from being good mothers.”
Nevertheless, the bill passed. At age 22, Baird joined the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) and hopped on a bus to Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, to undergo basic training. It was her first time leaving home.
“I was very excited. You want to be your own person once in a while.”
Over the course of WWII, more than 350,000 women joined the armed forces as pilots, nurses, mechanics and clerical workers. Baird said that it took several years for the Supply Corps to produce uniforms made for women’s bodies.
“Women were anxious to do something for the country — all smart, all strong, all willing. That’s why we won the war, I think.”
After training, Baird was stationed in Washington D.C., where she deciphered enemy codes in the U.S. Navy.
“You get your message in code, then you had to decode it, and then you had to encode your reply. That took a lot of concentration and thinking, ‘Dear Lord, I’ll sink a ship if I hit the wrong button!’ ” she laughed.
Working as a woman in the military presented many challenges according to Baird. “[My captain] obviously didn’t like dealing with women. But we did the job well. And that hasn’t changed one damn bit.”
She wouldn’t have had it any other way.
“Life was good in the Navy.”
After the war, Baird moved to Kingsport. Her husband, Bill Harned, a Silver Star recipient, found a job as a chemical engineer at “the Eastman.” Baird continued to put her mind at work as a librarian at Lynn View High School.
Today, she sits in her room at Asbury Place and reads “War and Peace” — two things she knows quite well after all these years. No novel is too big or complex for the former military decoder, even at age 99.
About The Waves
The WAVES were a World War II-era division of the U.S. Navy that consisted entirely of women. The name of this group was an acronym for Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (as well as an allusion to ocean waves); the word “emergency” implied that the acceptance of women was due to the unusual circumstances of the war and that at the end of the war the women would not be allowed to continue in Navy careers.
The WAVES began in August 1942, when Mildred H. McAfee was sworn in as a Naval Reserve lieutenant commander, the first female commissioned officer in U.S. Navy history and the first director of the WAVES. This occurred two months after the WACS (Women’s Army Corps) was established and Eleanor Roosevelt convinced Congress to authorize a women’s component for the Navy. Within a year the WAVES were 27,000 strong. A large proportion of the WAVES did clerical work but some took positions in aviation, the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, medical professions, communications, intelligence, storekeeper, science and technology.
The WAVES did not accept African-American women until late 1944, at which point they trained one black woman for every 36 white women enlisted in the WAVES.
With the passage of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act on June 12, 1948, women gained permanent status in the armed services. Although the WAVES officially ceased to exist, the acronym was in common use well into the 1970s.
SOURCE: National Archives