Rhonda Mae Light

Sullivan County sheriff's deputies arrested a 51-year-old Kingsport woman on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs with a street value of $7,800.

Rhonda Mae Light faces charges of possession of approximately 41 grams of heroin, 18 grams of crack cocaine and 3.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, according to a press release issued Friday by Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.

Additionally, deputies seized a loaded .380 handgun, a loaded .357 Magnum revolver, multiple rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and $12,874.00 in cash, according to Cassidy.

Detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit received a tip on Tuesday that Light, a wanted fugitive out of Sullivan County, was staying in a residence in Johnson City.

Cassidy said Light had been the subject of an ongoing investigation by the SCSO Special Operations Unit since July of 2020. As a result of the investigation, Light had outstanding warrants out of Sullivan County and a Federal Arrest Warrant both in reference to drug charges.

With the assistance of Johnson City Police Department, Light was taken into custody and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

