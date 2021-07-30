Sullivan County sheriff's deputies arrested a 51-year-old Kingsport woman on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs with a street value of $7,800.
Rhonda Mae Light faces charges of possession of approximately 41 grams of heroin, 18 grams of crack cocaine and 3.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, according to a press release issued Friday by Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.
Additionally, deputies seized a loaded .380 handgun, a loaded .357 Magnum revolver, multiple rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and $12,874.00 in cash, according to Cassidy.
Detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit received a tip on Tuesday that Light, a wanted fugitive out of Sullivan County, was staying in a residence in Johnson City.
Cassidy said Light had been the subject of an ongoing investigation by the SCSO Special Operations Unit since July of 2020. As a result of the investigation, Light had outstanding warrants out of Sullivan County and a Federal Arrest Warrant both in reference to drug charges.
With the assistance of Johnson City Police Department, Light was taken into custody and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.