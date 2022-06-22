Kingsport kicked off the first day of summer on Tuesday with a forecast of above-normal temperatures for the next several days.
Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to reach 97 degrees in Kingsport, followed by high temps of 93 on Thursday, 94 on Friday and 96 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will be anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees above normal, the weather service said.
Additionally, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for the Tri Cities through midnight Wednesday.
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.