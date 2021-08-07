Accessing Kingsport Times News content just got even easier.
The Times News recently launched an app available on Apple and Android devices. The app offers the latest in Kingsport and regional news as well as breaking news, features, sports and more.
Easy way to stay up to date
“These new mobile apps give our readers an intuitive way to stay up to date with the most comprehensive news sources in Northeast Tennessee,” said Rick Thomason, Times News publisher and Six Rivers Media president. “Downloading is free, easy and fast. If you’ve engaged with us at timesnews.net on other platforms, the app will feel completely familiar.
Breaking news
“Perhaps best of all, users can opt in for notifications on breaking news and important events so they’re among the first to know.”
Videos and weather
The new app also offers videos, weather updates and other online Times News content.
“It offers us more video capabilities,” Six Rivers Media Vice President Allen Rau said. “It allows us a lot more flexibility in the changing world where everyone’s phones are chirping around us.”
Connecting to the community
Six Rivers Media designed the app to connect the community to local, regional and national news. But the company also aims to reach more people in Kingsport and around the Tri-Cities with the newly launched app option.
“We want to reach wider audiences,” Rau said. “We want to get more information to different age groups and different spectrums of people who get their news from places that might not be traditional sources. We want to get information about the community to the community.”
QR code
Users can also reach the app through the Times News QR code. By scanning the code, users are directed to the app for download.