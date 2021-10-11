KINGSPORT — A suspect was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with Kingsport police officers.
According to information from Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton, police officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street on Monday afternoon in reference to a domestic disturbance with the possibility of shots fired.
The resident refused to exit the home to speak with officers, and a standoff ensued.
When negotiations failed, an individual was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of the KPD SWAT team.
As of Monday evening, the scene was stable and there was no danger to the surrounding neighborhood, according to the information from Patton.
Patton said investigators at the scene had been able to determine that no serious injuries were sustained during the earlier domestic incident.
The matter remains under an open and active investigation with charges pending, according to the information from Patton.
No further information was available late Monday.