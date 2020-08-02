KINGSPORT — The “click or brick” decision is coming down to the wire for two local school systems.
Students, parents and staff in Kingsport and Sullivan County public schools should find out early this week if schooling will resume this month in person or virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kingsport Board of Education will hold a called virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to consider the draft Operations Manual for restarting the new academic year.
Likewise, the county BOE has scheduled a called virtual meeting for 4 p.m. Tuesday to consider adopting its draft manual.
Kingsport Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse last month said “click or brick” was the decision parents made about how their children would begin the school year. The virtual academy drew about 25% of KCS students, but now the decision is whether any students will attend classes in person.
The decisions come as a national debate rages on whether to reopen schools in person across the nation, with President Donald Trump, Tennessee’s governor and pediatricians arguing to reopen the schools, and other doctors and educations saying have them operate virtually.
At issue is whether to stick with a Sullivan County Regional Health Department system using the number of new COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period as a guidepost on how to have school, with 0-5 being “green” and in-person; 6-10 “yellow” and limited (staggered virtual and in-person in the county); and 11 and up “red” and no in-person school. Numbers on that Epi Curve in Sullivan County are well into the red and have been for some time.
As of Saturday afternoon, a Tennessee Department of Health website listed Sullivan at 17.91 as of July 31.
The city board was supposed to make its decision in a called meeting July 21. The BOE voted to delay the start of the school year a week, from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10.
However, the board delayed the decision on virtual versus in-person school because of Gov. Bill Lee’s guidance in a reopening plan announced that afternoon.
The city BOE heard from folks for and against in-person reopening during its first-ever public comment period during a virtual meeting, including a plea from eight pediatricians to reopen in person because they argued it would be less harmful to children than opening virtually.
The county BOE was supposed to meet the following day to do the same thing but delayed its meeting for the same reason as Kingsport. Director of Schools David Cox said school boards face a tough decision that is sure to make some unhappy.
To see the meetings
The Kingsport meeting will be accessible online at https://go.boarddocs.com/tn/kingscs/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.
The city operations manual is available online at https://4.files.edl.io/e27f/07/08/20/160548-f4955252-2aeb-492b-9416-bfc7ae86451e.pdf.
The Sullivan County meeting may be viewed on the YouTube Channel for the Sullivan County BOE at 4236071065@vzwpix.com.
The county draft plan may be seen on the district’s website at http://www.sullivank12.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/reopen_final.pdf.
Neither meeting will have public comment.