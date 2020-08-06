KINGSPORT — A staff member at Kingsport City Schools’ Washington Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting contact tracing at the school and communications to parents and school employees.
In addition, a member of the Sullivan East High volleyball community also has tested positive for the virus, prompting the same contact tracing protocols.
That marks the second positive test connected with the Sullivan County school system, the first being a non-student associated with the Sullivan North High School football team.
DETAILS OF WASHINGTON CASE
“The staff member was last in the building Monday,” Kingsport Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said Thursday. He said the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, with help from the KCS nursing program, is working on the contract tracing.
True said the principal has contacted staff and parents about the case. He said it would not affect the drop-in event for students scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Washington and other elementary schools in the system.
THE EAST CASE
Meanwhile, Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox on Thursday morning announced a positive case in the “Sullivan East High School Volleyball community.”
“... All activities, including practices, were suspended through Aug. 12. The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is conducting contract tracing and is advising any individual who needs to quarantine or isolate,” Cox wrote in a morning email.
WHO IS IN SCHOOL BUILDINGS?
Sullivan County students returned to school virtually Wednesday, and Kingsport students are scheduled to do so Monday. Teachers and other staff, however, are in the school buildings.
“Obviously, it is helpful we are not back in school,” True said.
School in Kingsport will be conducted virtually until further notice because of the number of active COVID-19 cases as measured by the Epi Curve statistics of the number of new cases averaged over 14 days per 100,000 Sullivan County residents.
Those statistics come from the Tennessee Department of Health.
On Wednesday, Sullivan County school officials also announced a positive non-student COVID-19 test in the Sullivan North football program. That resulted in a 14-day suspension of all football practices.
There have also been positive COVID-19 cases in the Johnson County and Greeneville football programs.
Sullivan County resumed school virtually on Wednesday, but the adult who tested positive at North was last with the team on July 29.