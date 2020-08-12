KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools students who don’t have money in their accounts and are ineligible for free meals still will be fed breakfast and lunch during the pandemic closure of in-person learning.
That’s because the school board Tuesday made an emergency suspension of its food service management policy for the 2020-21 school year for meal distribution during virtual learning.
The system started virtually Monday and is to continue that way indefinitely, although Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said he holds out hope that Tennessee will come up with new metrics for reopening schools.
WHAT ARE FOOD SERVICE CHANGES?
The Board of Education voted 4-0, with member Carrie Upshaw absent from the virtual meeting, to amend the policy.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the change temporarily allows students to receive meals even if they have no money in their food fund or are in the negative.
Students eligible individually for free or reduced meals will get free meals, as will those at Community Eligibility Provision schools. However, other student meals come at the regular prices, the same as last year’s prices.
Since school opened Monday, True said, the system has averaged 2,200 meals a day compared to a normal in-person total of 6,000.
Parents can pick up meals at the schools from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each school day and pay cash there, True said. Or they can get meals from buses along routes and call (423) 392-4670 if they don’t see a bus come by their home. Parents can pay by credit or debit card on a payment app.
True said he is hopeful the U.S. Department of Agriculture might restart a free feeding program like last school year, from mid-March to the end of the school year in May, but that hasn’t happened yet.
WHAT ELSE?
In other action, the board in 4-0 votes:
- Approved the renewal of the Frontier Health Holston Children and Youth Service contract for 2020-21 for not more than $161,000, adding a master’s level systemwide behavioral specialist to work with two existing specialists who serve mostly special education populations. Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash said principals have requested the position. BOE member Todd Golden asked how the position would work long term if schools remain in virtual mode. Nash said he would get this information and have it sent to the board members, although he said the new specialist could talk directly with parents during the virtual schooling.
- Approved $14,083.92 in accounts payable as of June 30, the end of last fiscal year. Chief Finance Officer David Frye said that amount normally was much lower but increased because of the pandemic. It included field trip refunds, Advanced Placement exam refunds and yearbook vendor money among five schools.
In addition, board member Julie Byers urged all parents, students and others not to bully students, families or others that have positive COVID-19 results but instead to be supportive of them.
“We’ve had students who are being bullied because they have COVID,” Byers said.