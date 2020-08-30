By RICK WAGNER
KINGSPORT — As Kingsport City Schools students return to in-person learning starting Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials are publicly retracing steps that led to the decision.
That decision is that “face-to-face” students in grades pre-K through 5 will be 100% in-person starting on Monday, while those in grades 6-12 will be in hybrid mode: two days a week in-person and three days virtual.
Group A students, last names A-J, will attend Monday and Tuesday in-person and virtual Wednesday through Friday, while Group B students, K-Z, will attend in-person Thursday and Friday and virtually Monday through Wednesday. Wednesday becomes a deep-cleaning day since all students are virtual then, Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said.
The 23% who have opted for all virtual learning will remain in that mode until the end of the nine weeks for grades pre-K through 8 and until the spring semester for grades 9-12. All told, the system has about 7,700 students, with about 1,700 all virtual. The system started with all students virtual on Aug. 10.
Kingsport Board of Education President Jim Welch and Moorhouse also talked about why the school system is not giving out specific metrics that will be used in making future school decisions on virtual vs. hybrid vs. all in-person learning. They also apologized for Monday’s BOE work session, where the decision was announced, not being on Facebook Live as had been indicated earlier.
“I feel very comfortable with what we are doing now,” said Welch, adding that he plans to be riding a bus the first day of school and visiting schools.
The two were speaking in a video posted to the school system’s Facebook account on Wednesday. Welch and Moorhouse spent more than 16 minutes discussing the matter. They said part of the reason was the misunderstanding about the the Facebook Live video that was promised in social media but did not occur.
“I honestly thought it was on that (Facebook Live.) That was out of habit,” Welch said of virtual meetings. He and Moorhouse said in the future, work sessions will remain virtual and voting meetings in-person but also on Facebook Live.
Regular meetings will be limited to about 35 attendees, have temperature screens at the entrance and require masks, similar to how schools will operate.
WHAT IS WELCH’S EXPERTISE?
Welch, a retired Robinson Middle School social studies teacher, is a former executive director of and still affiliated with the Elizabeth R. Griffin Research Foundation, a not-for-profit focused on occupational health and safety in bio-safety and bio-security, including responses to pandemics.
“There was a lot of thought and research that went on behind that,” Moorhouse said. Welch said the risk assessment and risk mitigation planning started last spring, and that with a lack of other metrics the system adopted the Epi Curve, a 14-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.
However, the Harvard Global Health Institute and state of Minnesota have since published new metrics. Moorhouse rhetorically asked Welch why Kingsport would consider metrics outside the state, and Welch said: “Because our state didn’t provide them would be the simplest answer.”
WHERE IS SYSTEM’S COVID-19 INFORMATION?
The system’s webpage has a COVID-19 Data Dashboard through k12k.com/ that is updated as information becomes available.
However, Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said positive cases from Monday forward will be reported as either from a school, with no distinction between students and staff because of health privacy concerns, or as systemwide, with no information about the exact position.
In addition, Moorhouse and Welch said the system will not share the specific metrics because “guidance is changing every day,” not because the system doesn’t want to be transparent with the public, parents, students and staff. Metrics Moorhouse mentioned at the Monday meeting, aside from the Epi Curve, were high positivity rates and high numbers of positive cases.
“We are doing everything possible to mitigate the risks as best as we possibly can so the students and staff can return to school and our community can feel comfortable in doing that,” Welch said.
Welch said the World Health Organization and American Association of Pediatrics recommend social distancing of a meter and three feet, respectively, for elementary students, not the six feet recommended for older children and adults more prone to serious COVID-19 cases. He also said the focus in middle and high schools is more on staff spread of the novel coronavirus since that is a greater danger there.
Welch urged adults and the public to follow the Sullivan County mask mandate and social distancing recommendations to help fight the spread of the virus.