KINGSPORT — The city continues to try to restore water to almost 3,200 customers who lost service after a water line break on Fairview Avenue, and officials have extended a boil water advisory for one more day.
Public Works crews worked through Wednesday and Thursday to energize the water system, flush the water line and obtain samples, according to a press release.
Crews have taken nearly 150 samples throughout the area. The city has notified state officials and has been working with the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation during the effort to restore service.
The boil water advisory will remain in place until at least Friday evening, city officials said.
Kingsport City Schools also adjusted operations and anticipates Kennedy Elementary School, which is in the affected area, will remain open on Friday.
The boil water advisory came into effect on Wednesday after a water line break occurred on Fairview Avenue, affecting an area bounded by Stone Drive, Lynn Garden Drive, Granby Road and the Virginia state line.
Residents in the affected area were sent notifications through the city’s emergency alert system. City officials said Thursday that some customers who lost service were not included in the initial notification and have been added to the service.
The city advised that it is safe to bathe or wash, but any water to be consumed should be boiled or residents should use bottled water.
Anyone needing to boil water should bring it to a boil for at least three minutes and let it cool before using it.
The water should be boiled if it will be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, preparing food or washing dishes.
City officials said that during a water line break pipes can be contaminated with bacteria, viruses or parasites, which can cause sickness and, sometimes, even death.
The samples, once completed, will show whether any bacteria are present within the lines.