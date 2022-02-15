KINGSPORT — The Model City has seen improved roads over the last five years, and data the city has gathered show that improvement, a city official said Monday.
“We’re moving forward,” Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager for Kingsport, said. “We’re making good impact.”
McReynolds spent more than an hour Monday afternoon speaking to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen about the city’s repaving and recycling programs.
He told the board the city has seen significant progress with the condition of its roads. The city also plans to install two new collection centers this summer for the recycling program.
McReynolds explained to the board that the city is using a sustainable, data-driven approach to fixing city streets that looks at each road scientifically to gauge how much it has deteriorated.
Using the pavement condition index (PCI), a formula that calculates the condition, engineers can see the roads condition on a 0-100 scale.
In 2016, the average road averaged 60.65 in the PCI. In 2021, the average was 67.88.
“It’s fabulous data,” McReynolds said.
He said the data are getting closer and closer to the city’s own goals of a 70, which is considered satisfactory under national PCI standards. Anything over 85 is considered good under the standards.
“What’s the national average?” Alderman James Phillips asked. “Is everyone else around 70?”
McReynolds told Phillips that he did not know that answer but would try to see if engineers could gather that information.
“That would be interesting to know,” Phillips said.
The paving program has ramped up substantially over the years. McReynolds said it moved forward after the city was able to find a funding source through a franchise fee paid by Appalachian Electric Power.
During the 2008-2009 fiscal year, the city budgeted just under $500,000. This fiscal year, the city budgeted more than $2.5 million.
“It had been somewhat neglected,” McReynolds said.
Right now, the city paves around 17 to 21 miles a year. That does not include state routes or the interstates, which the state maintains.
The data showed over the last five years, most of the city streets that scored less than 50 PCI are now over that mark, McReynolds said.
Mayor Pat Shull said he agreed the numbers looked good.
“I’m for continuing to keep this going,” he said.
Vice Mayor Collette George, though, pointed out that the amount of money for the program had consistently gone up year after year. She said the city could not keep going up with its funding.
“This is going to level out,” she said.
In the end, the paving program is without bias and has worked well for the city, McReynolds said.
“It doesn’t look at who's living on the road,” he said. “It looks at the condition of the road.”
NO END TO RECYCLING
In an update to the board on recycling, McReynolds said there is a big misconception right now about the service.
All recycling has not ended.
“Curbside recycling has stopped,” he said.
The city put a pause on curbside recycling last year due to the rising cost of service. He said the city continues to monitor the prices, but right now, it is still not feasible. The city has to use a third party, and those parties are located in Knoxville or Asheville, North Carolina, which drives the price up.
The city is still conducting recycling at collection centers across the city, he said, and they are partnered with Sullivan County, which takes the recycling.
He said, currently, the city has five collection centers in the city, all located on the edges of Kingsport.
The city plans to put in two more by the summer, which will be more centrally located.
The first will be at an old location — the civic auditorium. The city used to have a convenience center at that location, but it closed. City officials will put one there again and build a landscaped barrier around it, so it will blend in.
The second location will be on Industry Drive. Not only will this location take recyclables, but it will be a manned, full-service site that will also take residential, demolition, yard and bulk waste.
McReynolds said the city would look at adding additional containers in the future.
“We’d like for everyone to be within a five-minute drive of a center,” he said.