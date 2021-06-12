By CALVIN SNEED
KINGSPORT — Freedom is still ringing in upper East Tennessee, and it’s about to sound off loud and clear in Kingsport.
For the first time, the Model City joins other Tennessee communities in celebrating the Emancipation Proclama- tion that freed American slaves 156 years ago.
“The get-togethers were always a festive atmosphere with music, food, kids’ activities, with one difference,” said Kingsport’s Johnnie Mae Swagerty, who attended many local events out of town as a child. “The older ones would always talk about why the celebration was important to Black people.”
The event is technically called Juneteenth, an African-American reference to June 19th. On that day in 1865, a Union general rode into Galveston, Texas, to announce that President Lincoln had freed the slaves in the Confederate states back on Jan. 1. At that time, the law freeing the slaves did not apply to Tennessee, but that was solved by Military Gov. Andrew Johnson, who freed his slaves on Aug. 8 of that year. For years, African-Americans in the Volunteer State, particularly in Greeneville where Johnson was from, officially commemorated Aug. 8 as Emancipation Day with huge celebrations, with a nod to Jan. 1 and June 19.
One of the slaves Johnson freed was Vannie Van Buren Elizabeth Johnson Crum, Swagerty’s great-great grandmother.
“She was the nanny to Johnson’s daughter Margaret,” Swagerty said. “To me, it was difficult to think she was a slave because it’s come down through the generations that the Johnson family treated her extremely well. She stayed with the Johnson family even though she no longer had to. Years later, we always celebrated Aug. 8 with the Greeneville folks, and that’s why we want to make Kingsport’s Juneteenth successful.”
Swagerty is making good on that promise. She’s the administrator of Kingsport’s four-day Juneteenth events being held at Riverview’s V.O. Dobbins Community Center. The observance begins on Thursday, June 17, with a virtual Facebook presentation by Dr. Stewart Harris, associate director of the Abraham Lincoln Institute for the study of Leadership and Public Policy at Lincoln Memorial University. Harris will speak on Juneteenth as it relates to the Constitution and civil rights. The discussion is sponsored by Eastman. Tonya Foreman is the company’s education initiatives manager and a member of Eastman’s Connect group. She also co-chairs Eastman’s community outreach program.
“There are many issues involving Juneteenth that prompt questions,” Foreman noted. “It always opens up avenues for understanding. Any time we can fellowship in a festive atmosphere and enjoy each other’s culture and heritage is a great time to learn from each other.”
On Friday, June 18, the holiday kicks off with a 6 p.m. parade from Centennial Park to the V.O. Dobbins ball field, where an outdoor family movie, “The Nutty Professor” starring Eddie Murphy, will be shown at 8.
Swagerty said that’s only the beginning of exciting activities in the community over the weekend. She also said to get ready for some good entertainment by bringing your lawn chairs to the show.
“We are furnishing free popcorn on Friday night,” she says. “It kind of gets you ready for Saturday’s big activities.”
Keep those lawn chairs handy. Saturday is a community unity day on the Dobbins ball field beginning at 10 a.m. with proclamations, letters and declarations of welcome by Kingsport city officials. There’s plenty to do on Louis Street at MLK Drive with ongoing activities like information booths, food vendors, face painting, inflatables, sack races and finger painting for the children.
All of the events and concerts at the Dobbins ball field are free of charge.
“The pandemic hit folks hard in the pocketbook,” Swagerty said. “We wanted to make things easy by making things free and not asking for donations.”
At 11 a.m., Juneteenth turns sports-oriented with a free double dual wrestling camp, hosted by Dobyns-Bennett coach Wesley Idlette, two-year region standout Clint Morrisette, and his twin brother, Tre Morrisette, the Super 14 TSSAA Wrestler of the Year, 160-pound class (preregistration requested).
A football camp hosted by former D-B coach Graham Clark and current D-B coach Joey Christian kicks off at 1 p.m. It features former Tribe and NFL player Teddy Gaines and former D-B and UT player Malik Foreman teaching the basics to aspiring players.
Take a break also at 1 p.m. to get your taste buds on with food tasting in the nearby Douglass Community Room. Everything from soul food and Southern food to Hispanic, Puerto Rican, and South African dishes will tempt the palate.
At 2 p.m., the sports competition continues with a D-B basketball skills and drills demonstration by former Tribe stars Travis Sensabaugh and DiMingo Hale. It involves skills and competition for basketball players of the future.
Parents and spectators are encouraged to watch and cheer on the sports participants. Everybody taking part will get a certificate of participation, and door prizes will be given away in the field all day long.
Saturday really gets wound up at 3 p.m. with the Juneteenth Band from Washington, D.C., playing some rousing selections. Then, attendees can see law enforcement officers of the four-legged kind get put through their paces with a K-9 demonstration by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
At 4 p.m., one of the Tri-Cities’ favorite sons takes the stage in the ball field. Singer Aaron Cole of Bristol, Virginia, is a Dove Award-winning artist whose Christian rap has been bringing young people to Christ for years. He’s anxious to perform in front of the home folks.
“Everything I sing about is built around hopefulness,” he says. “Juneteenth is a hopeful holiday about all people coming together, treating each other as equals. It means a lot to me. It’s important to educate people about parts of history that they may not know about.”
“Aaron’s rap artistry helps kids make meaningful Christian decisions in their lives,” noted Swagerty. “His music just makes you feel good.”
Three more events will begin at 5 p.m. Motorcycles roll onto the ball field when the Vic Danger Legacy Bike Riders will give away school supplies and backpacks to local students and visit with seniors in the Riverview community. Danger, the late, nationally renowned bass guitar artist, grew up in Riverview, and the giveaway is part of his legacy of helping local youth achieve their educational goals.
Also at 5, the Holloway Dance Studio holds a hip-hop show in the nearby Dobbins community center gym, and the latest designs will be on display in a fashion show held outside, sponsored by Doris Kaifa of Johnson City. Women’s and men’s clothing from Europe, America and West Africa will be modeled in the show.
As the activities wind down, the latest fancy “steps” will be stepped off in a “step show” by members of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, and then the evening ends with musical numbers from the Juneteenth Band.
On Sunday, the Juneteenth Celebration Gospel Fest kicks off at 4 p.m., with spiritual songs from Abey Hensely, Atlanta’s Bonita Williamson, and headlining music from Christian singer-songwriter Tobias.
As Kingsport gets ready to join the chorus of communities commemorating the end of slavery in America, there is a nationwide effort to make June 19th-Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Ron Carson, the co-founder of the Appalachian African-American Culture Center in Pennington Gap, Virginia, welcomes the idea.
“With Jan. 1 and June 19 in many states, plus Aug. 8 in Tennessee, it’s too confusing,” he says. “June 19 makes more sense because more people around the country consider the day when the official announcement was made in Texas that worked its way back east. The celebrations came down to when each state received the news by horseback back then. Today’s effort is to try and get everybody on the same page.”
That sentiment is echoed by Bishop Ronnie Collins, organizer of Kingsport’s annual Martin Luther King Day March.
“A national celebration of freedom for any American is a celebration of the ideals that make our country what it is today: a place of diversity, equality, inclusion and justice for everybody.”
Both civic leaders agree that “Juneteenth is not just Black history, it’s American history.”
Meanwhile, Johnnie Mae Swagerty said she has an idea how Tennessee could decide whether Jan. 1, June 19, or Aug. 8 is better to celebrate in the state.
“Pick June 19th and call it June-Aug-Teenth-the First,” she laughed. “How’s that for compromise?”