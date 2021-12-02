A steady flow of marching bands, floats and the jolliest guy from the North Pole will once again make their way through downtown Kingsport on Saturday as part of the Kingsport Christmas parade.
The Downtown Kingsport Association will hold the Christmas parade at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The parade will include more than 60 participants — with glowing floats, dance teams, bands, candy and more.
The parade route runs from Clinchfield Street to Center Street, then onto Cherokee Street and Sullivan Street and ends at the corner of Sullivan and Clay Streets. The parade will also be live-streamed through WJHL News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities.
A tree lighting ceremony will follow the parade and will start at 7 p.m. at Church Circle. The event will feature a community candle lighting and caroling.
Downtown will also offer a list of other Christmas activities throughout the day, including:
• The December Jingle and Mingle Shop and Hop event with more than 50 downtown Kingsport merchants from 12-6 p.m.
• Santa’s Workshop at Glen Bruce Park, including photos with Santa and letters to the big guy in red from 3-5 p.m.
• A Very Merry Food Truck Rally in the 400 block of Broad Street
• Live music with Jingle Jams on Broad at 5 p.m.
Decorations, including the newly added Christmas in the Park display at Glen Bruce Park, will be lit daily starting on Saturday until Jan. 2, from 5 p.m. to midnight.
The Downtown Kingsport Association is a private, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the revitalization of downtown Kingsport.
The organization’s purpose is to promote downtown Kingsport as the heart of the community, strengthen its economic viability by encouraging growth and diversity among businesses, and restore its unique history characteristics and beauty.