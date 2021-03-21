KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools plans to spend the second round of pandemic funding on one-time COVID-19 employee bonuses, heating and cooling projects and learning loss.
In addition, the school system is planning an online survey to gauge interest, as the pandemic wanes, for students who plan to request all-virtual learning for the 2021-22 school year.
WHAT ARE THE SPENDING BREAKDOWNS?
In the federal projects funding of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) 2.0 proposals, the application for $6.6 million calls for $3 million for renovating Sullivan North High/Middle heating and cooling system as the school purchased from Sullivan County is converted to Sevier Middle School.
The city will take physical control of North in June, although the city purchased it in 2016, but the school is not to open as Sevier Middle until August 2022 to allow a year of renovation and retrofitting to a middle school.
Additional ESSER 2.0 items are $2.2 million for efforts to offset learning loss from the pandemic, $1 million for the COVID-19 bonuses — approved by the school board March 9 — of $1,000 for most full-time employees, $500 for most part-time employees. (Those hired since Jan. 1, 2021 would be $500 and $250, respectively.)
Other items are $550,000 for COVID-19 vaccination days of employees, $500,000 for replacing the Dobyns-Bennett High School cooling towers and $350,000 for the Lincoln Elementary playground.
Chief Finance Officer David Frye said the amounts would be amended as the actual costs are determined and that money could be moved to other projects for allowable COVID-19 related expenses with permission from the Tennessee Department of Education.
North renovation funding originally was $1.1 million with $36,286 in interest also allocated and $19,000 in expenditures. With a board vote March 9 on budget amendment No. 2, Frye said it will grow to $4,089,746 after $2,989,746,460 in transfers from other excess funds from other capital projects, mostly already completed.
In addition, the board at its March 9 meeting voted to extend the emergency COVID-19 relief until June 30, allowing employees to take time off work for COVID-19 causes such as having the illness themselves or taking care of a family member with it.
WHAT ABOUT VIRTUAL CLASSES MOVING FORWARD?
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse told the board at the March 9 meeting that the survey in late March would seek to get feedback before spring break.
“If we continue to trend, we keep moving closer to normal,” Moorhouse said.
“One hundred percent, we want everybody back face-to-face,” Moorhouse said, although he added some family situations might make that not advisable for some. “Right now, we’re just exploring what the (student and parent) intent is.”