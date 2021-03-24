KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools officials unveiled a nearly $68.7 million, 10-year capital plan to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in a joint work session between the city board and school board on Tuesday.
The largest single chunk of the $68.689 million in proposed spending, $18 million, would go to refurbishing, renovating and modifying the current Sullivan North High/Middle School into the new Sevier Middle School in time for an August 2023 opening.
That is $2 million less than the $20 million the city paid Sullivan County Schools for the North building, over which the city is to gain control in June.
The funding also would pay for converting the current Sevier into the new Jackson Elementary by August 2024, but Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said the plan would literally touch most every school in the system, including the replacement of existing lighting with more energy-efficient lighting in most schools and a roof replacement at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
The work session was held virtually on YouTube with no public attending in-person.
WHY IS THIS A ‘PERFECT STORM?’
Alderman James Phillips said the plan is the result of a “perfect storm” of federal COVID-19 funding, the city’s purchase of North and a 30-year cycle of replacing roofs and heating and cooling systems. City Manager Chris McCartt said the plan has changed markedly since January.
Alderman Darrell Duncan said he gets questions about the school system not prioritizing needs over wants, but Vice Mayor Collete George lamented many folks think things like a $6.2 million D-B roof replacement and such projects can be done much, much cheaper, according to Facebook comments, which she said simply isn’t the case.
BOE member Tim Dean said he fears KCS will be “swimming amongst mediocrity” instead of among the best if it lowers building or learning standards.
“People are getting what it takes to get a roof put on from Facebook,” George said. BOE member Todd Golden suggested school projects have a large sign, like city sewer and water projects do, explaining the cost and scope of the project in a nutshell.
Meanwhile, Alderman Betsy Cooper, a retired kindergarten teacher, said classrooms do influence how and how well teachers teach and students learn.
WHAT WOULD BE the FUNDING SOURCES?
More than $17 million of the money would come from ESSER 2.0 (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) and ESSER 3.0 funding from the federal government, $3.85 million from the ESSER 2.0 and $13.6 from ESSER 3.0. Already approved ESSER 1.0 funds of $1.6 million are being spent on a reimbursement basis, school officials said.
At least 20% of the ESSER 2.0 and 3.0 money must go toward offsetting learning loss from the pandemic.
However, the plan also calls for $35 million in city bonds over the 10 years, a $5 million energy efficiency loan, the normal annual $300,000 capital improvement project funding from the city and $3 million in KCS fund balance.
The city bonds would be $6 million a year the first four years, $2.5 million a year the next two and $1.5 million the last four years.
The plan does not take into account a projected increase of 200 KCS students that could come from new construction in process in the city the next few years, something members of the city and school board said needed to be considered when redistricting school zones.
WILL THERE BE AN ENROLLMENT BOOM?
“As a Realtor, I feel we’re going to have a larger growth of young families,” George said. Officials said the sometimes dated exteriors don’t reflect the quality curriculum and learning occurring inside, but that folks moving to the area initially judge schools by their appearances.
The largest change would be moving the middle school zones from an east-west split of the Model City to a north-south split, Welch said.
Moorhouse said KCS would like to move Cora Cox Academy, the alternative school for some middle but mostly high school students, from its current location but not necessarily to North, where the school nutrition offices, freezer and refrigerators are to be moved as well as school maintenance operations based.
The superintendent also said school officials are looking for guidance from city officials on the potential future use of Jackson Elementary, which is to be vacated when Jackson moves to the current Sevier building in 2024. He said options included KCS use or returning it to the city for potential redevelopment.
Built in 1921 and last renovated in the late 1980s, Jackson at 100 years old is the oldest building in KCS. The original portion of Sevier, which opened as Dobyns-Bennett High in 1925, is the second- oldest in the system at 95 years, but Moorhouse said two-thirds of that building is later construction.
North, completed in 1980, would become the third- newest building in the system.
WHAT ARE OTHER ISSUES?
A caveat for the 10-year plan, Moorhouse said, is that it does not include repaving the parking area at North, which doesn’t need to be as large for a middle school as a high school, and needed renovations of J. Fred Johnson Stadium next to D-B.
Future phases include the possibility of closing Roosevelt and Kennedy elementary schools and building a new school as well as building a new middle school to replace Robinson Middle.
“Do we entertain the renovation of 80-year-old buildings, or do we have planned replacement?” Welch asked rhetorically.
Another issue is Adams Elementary, which Phillips pointed out is at 96% capacity and has pending nearby housing developments expected to drive up enrollment. Welch said likely redistricting will address that but an addition also could be in the school’s future.