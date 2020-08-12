KINGPSORT — As Kingsport City Schools continues down a path of virtual schooling to start out the 2020-21 school year because of COVID-19, the word of the school year is "grace."
That's according to Superintendent of Schools Jeff Moorhouse.
Moorhouse said the city school system's enrollment so far for the school year is 7,707: 3,270 grades K-5; 1,784 grades 6-8; and 2,390 grades 9-12. Another 263 are in pre-K and special needs programs, adding up to 7,707.
That is for a school year in which all students, even those that chose face-to-face learning, are learning virtually because of the pandemic virus caused by the novel coronavirus. Of the 7,707, in the grades K-12 students in the Remote Choice program, a virtual academy online only, number 1,736.
The current metrics used by Kingsport and other Sullivan County schools is the average number of new COVID-19 cases over 14 days on the Epi Curve. It has prompted the city to stay virtual while Sullivan County Schools are to begin hybrid instruction (two days in person and three days virtually for staggered groups) Aug. 24.
Moorhouse, Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox and others have said the state needs to come up with a statewide metrics plan to guide the reopening of schools.
Moorhouse said he believes such a metrics may emerge any day from Tennessee.
Near the end of Tuesday regular virtual school board meeting, Moorhouse said the school system's word for the year is grace, "that we continue to show grace one to another" and seek good outcomes and best for all.
"Challenges don't develop character. They reveal character," Moorhouse said. "It's not fun right now but we're going to get better." He predicted schools eventually will return to in-person learning but in the future likely would switch back to virtual, something for which the current virtual experience helps folks prepare.
Moorhouse also said that this year's Kingsport City Schools' Hall of Fame inductees were Jim Welch, president of the school boeard, for his 30 years of teaching at Robinson Middle, and Joyce Cooper for her 27 years of teaching at Washington Elementary.
Those announcements usually are made before the school year starts, during teacher convocation, but that ceremony, in-person convocation and other normal school system and school activities fell to the wayside because of the pandemic.