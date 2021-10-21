KINGSPORT — Live from Kingsport City Schools, it’s Tuesday Night.
That may not be the catch phrase used in future Kingsport Board of Education meetings and work sessions. But the five-member board at its 6 p.m., Oct. 26, work session will mull some potential ways to get audio and/or audio and video of meetings and work sessions out to the public.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True presented some preliminary ideas and potential costs for broadcasting board meetings and work sessions at the board meeting on Tuesday night.
Currently, a school system radio station at Dobyns-Bennett High School does a delayed broadcast of meetings and work sessions, but board members, particularly Vice President Julie Byers and member Todd Golden, said they’d like to see a live- streaming or broadcasting of meeting.
For one thing, True said that aside from security cameras, other cameras in the meeting room on the third floor of the Administrative Support Center in the Press Building installed in 2012 have never been used. Golden said he believes they could be integrated into a system if the school board moves in that direction.
True said one thing the room likely needs, regardless of broadcasting or livestreaming, are some wireless microphones as well as ceiling microphones, the latter to catch ambient sound.
For video, he said controllable video cameras could cost $12,000 to $15,000, along with an annual service agreement that could cost $1,200 to $1,500 a year
For an audio-only option of using the Dobyns-Bennett radio station at 90.3 FM, he said a DEVA box using frequencies to send audio to the studio at D-B would cost about $725, based on 2019-20 pricing.
To do a audio-visual, he said four cameras and control equipment would run $20,000 to $25,000, plus the expenses of operating it. Content could go to a YouTube page.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has its own audio-visual equipment that it hires Milligan College to operate at a cost of $500 to $700 a month, True said.
Another option is using the Charter Communications Channel 192 (formerly Channel 16), the government channel. True said Kingsport City Schools once provided consistent programming for that channel and budgeted $10,000 a year for doing it.
He said most of the programming was videos delivered to Charter on a thumb drive.
President Jim Welch said he is concerned that the meetings might become centered on being entertainment or drawing viewers rather than doing the school system’s business, although Golden said having such livestreams or broadcasts is done by other public bodies and likely is long overdue.
The system provided a livestream of its meetings during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, although that was plagued with sound and video issues.
Many of those meetings were all or mostly virtual, with a “Hollywood Squares” or “Brady Bunch” look of the five members and school leaders, with some feeds being lost and returning throughout the meeting.
In neighboring Sullivan County Schools, the school board uses The Video Guy, a Bristol-based video service operated by Tim Flannagan.