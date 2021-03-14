KINGSPORT — If you were running for the Kingsport Board of Education, what would be your top concern?
Five of the six people in the race answered that question recently at a civic club forum, and the answers were varied.
As previously reported, the candidates addressed capital needs in the school system, including converting Sullivan North, purchased from Sullivan County for $20 million, into the new Sevier Middle.
TOP CONCERNS?
Asked their No. 1 concern, Melissa Woods said it was learning loss from the pandemic. Jamie Jackson cited the need for more skilled tradespeople. Incumbent Eric Hyche, Brandon Fletcher and Denny Darnell said future capital needs.
Candidate Tyler Brooks was unable to attend the Friday forum, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport at the Food City Press Room.
The civic club will hold a forum for alderman candidates on March 19 and one for mayoral candidates on March 25.
The election is May 18. Voters will chose two school board members from the field of six, three aldermen from a field of nine, and a mayor from a field of three.
BOE member Carrie Upshaw died in office and was replaced by Tim Dean, who is not seeking election.
IS the SCHOOL SYSTEM WELL-ROUNDED?
Asked if KCS provides a well-rounded education, Darnell said in grades 6-12 it does, but he had concerns with grades K-5 standardized test results and third grade reading levels.
Fletcher said the system needs to serve overachievers, the middle of the road students and those struggling, while Hyche said beyond academics arts and athletics excel.
Jackson said career technical offerings are good but need to expand. “You’re going to hear it from me the whole campaign,” he said.
Woods said she has seen firsthand the excellence of band, choral and track programs. She also noted that improving third-grade literacy levels is crucial.
All five said the CTE (career technical education) program is great but needs to improve with more offerings.
HOW ARE LOW-ACHIEVERS BEST HELPED?
Asked how to help low-achieving high school students, Woods said intervention is needed in K-12. Jackson said Cora Cox Academy should be a “bridge” to help high school graduates finish certifications, and more pre-school programs are needed. Hyche mentioned the existing School To Work Transition and intervention programs.
Fletcher said counselors are crucial to that end, and Darnell cited Project Hope at Roosevelt Elementary, which in cooperation with the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce helps students there succeed.