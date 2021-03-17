KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education will hold a called meeting 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, third floor, downtown Kingsport.
The purpose of the called meeting is to consider a financial revision to the employment contract of Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse.
Following the called meeting, a joint work session with the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman will take place at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of the joint work session is to discuss the capital budget.
Pursuant to executive orders issued by Gov. Bill Lee, the called meeting and joint work session will be held electronically and the public will not be allowed to attend in person. However, the called meeting and joint work session can be viewed on the Kingsport City Schools YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/KPTSchools. The called meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and the joint work session will begin at 4:30 p.m.