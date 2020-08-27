KINGSPORT — If you believe the old saying "you can't go home again," you might not have much luck convincing MaryLee Davis.
The fourth grade teacher from the former James Madison Elementary School in Kingsport returned to the Model City about five years ago after a higher education career at Michigan State University for which she recently won an award as a public policy pioneer for women.
When Davis had long moved to Michigan, and after her parents died, she said some people tried to convince her to sell her childhood home where she now lives with her husband, fellow Ph.D. Mark Rinella. However, she said her father once said she should keep it, because she loved the area so much she'd want to come back.
In a nutshell, that's just how she felt and what she did.
Since then, she's been inducted into the 2019 class of Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame. Davis also is active in the Kawanis Club of Kingsport and serves on the PETWORKS board.
She once worked in the office of former U.S. Rep. Jimmy Quillen, R-1st. Her father, Harold Davis, was a district chairman for former U.S. Rep. B. Carroll Reece, Reece's widow as a congresswoman and then Quillen. Her grandfather, T.J. Davis, was a state House member representing Hawkins County.
HIGHER EDUCATION ENDEAVORS, PAST AND PRESENT?
Davis serves on two boards for the University of Tennessee. She attended East Tennessee State University before earning her undergraduate degree in education from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Later she earned a college student personnel master's degree from UTK and a doctorate in high education administration at Michigan State University before starting a career there.
The Michigan American Council on Education Women’s Network announced in July it had selected Davis, a longtime MSU administrator and community leader, as one of its two 2020 Public Policy Pioneer honorees.
MI-ACE’s nonpartisan award began in 2013 to champion Michigan women who have impacted public policy or taken precedent-breaking action on behalf of women and higher education. The award also recognizes honorees’ work to support access, collaborative leadership and the equitable treatment of women.
According to a news release fom MI-ACE, Davis has often been credited with “breaking the glass ceiling” throughout Michigan. At Michigan State, she became the first woman administrator in the state and in the Big Ten to work as a governmental affairs officer and was the first woman to serve in the position of the corporate secretary of the MSU Board of Trustees. She also served as the first woman board chair for Sparrow Health System.
In addition, Davis was appointed by three governors to four Treasury Department positions that had statewide impact, including serving as a Michigan Finance Authority Board member. Davis was the first person to receive the now International ATHENA Leadership Award. In 2008, she was recognized for and received the Michigan State University Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Diversity.
She has also held positions at the national level with the American Hospital Association and on the national board for Girl Scouts of the USA. She is an inductee to the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.
Davis is the president of the Leadership Solutions Group in Kingsport, which she started before retiring from Michigan State about five years ago.
“I am grateful and humbled to be recognized as a public policy pioneer in Michigan,” Davis said. “As a child, my mother liked to ask me, ‘MaryLee, what did you do today to help make the world a better place?’ Every day, I aim to have an answer to that question, and it has guided me through a wonderful career. Therefore, I actively strive to pass that ethos on to the next generation of women leaders in Michigan.”
Davis is a worthy award recipient because of her résumé and dedication to mentoring others, MI-ACE Women’s Network State Chair Kimberly Hurns said.
"MaryLee has spent her life and career as an educator and leader, trailblazing pathways for women’s advancement and equitable treatment and advocating for higher education, health and medical care,” Hurns said. “She has had a major impact on public policy and is a role model in public service. She serves as a mentor to many and continues to provide a focus on strengthening collaborative leadership at local, state and national levels."