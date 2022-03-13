By Don Fenley
KINGSPORT — Kingsport topped off an escalating housing growth cycle in 2021 with another annual sales record, a double-digit home price increase and a rebirth of the city’s new home building industry.
The activity has been so intense local real estate agents have more buyers than the number of homes for sale.
Kingsport led the region’s housing market when it took its first firm recovery steps from the Great Recession in 2012. Year-over-year sales were up almost 26% year. The growth rate was that high because sales were moving up from the previous year’s negative annual performance.
Kingsport didn’t consistently keep the home sales lead for the next nine years. Much of the regional growth focused on its neighbor to the south, which was prospering from its advantage of flat land for development. It also had a cadre of more and younger builders while the ranks of Kingsport builders never revived to pre-recession levels. The city was also still in the throes of an economy transitioning from a dominant manufacturing base to a health care and services-based economy.
The advantage Kingsport did have was a larger stock of affordable single-family homes. That advantage blossomed in 2018 when Kingsport’s annual sales jumped from 3% to 8.4%. Two years later they were in double digits from the population growth tsunami created by COVID-19. Those pandemic refugees were looking for lower home prices and more elbow room. The Wall Street Journal’s emerging markets index was launched to help readers find a place where investing in real estate was affordable and the location was a good place to live. The Kingsport-Bristol and Johnson City metro areas were at the top of the list, and the U-Hauls began heading for the Tri-Cities.
Kingsport’s housing appreciated at a slightly higher rate than the historical average during the early recovery from the Great Recession. During the past three years prices appreciated at better than double the historical rate. Last year the 13.1% appreciation was almost four times higher than the 3.2% historical annual average. Last year’s typical, or median, resale price was $65,000 more than it was in 2012.
The bottom line is Kingsport’s housing market made a big increase in Kingsport homeowners’ wealth as the waves of new residents combined with the local, organic pent-up demand added punch to the city’s economy.
Just how much punch can be found in a National Association of Realtors Research Department study. Each year they crunch the numbers to get a state-by-state economic impact of home sales.
Last year there were 1,777 existing home sales, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR). The sales volume was $392.1 million. Apply NAR’s economic impact formula for income related to those sales, the housing-related expenses multiplier effect and stimulation for new home construction and the impact grows to $509 million. And that doesn’t include new home and existing home sales that are not part of NETAR’s tally from the regional Multiple Listing Service (MLS).
There was another housing market record set last year. The blistering home sales pace has absorbed the inventory of homes for sale. Balanced real estate market conditions are described as five to six months of inventory. Neither Kingsport nor the region has seen balanced conditions since early 2018. Last year Kingsport’s average monthly inventory was a little over one month’s supply. At the end of February this year it was barely a half-month’s supply. That has been and continues to be the primary driver of higher prices.
Builders have increased their output, and a national builder has moved into the region for the first time. Last year there were 625 lots in some stage of development. Kingsport’s outlook is for 2,500 new housing units, according to John Rose, Kingsport’s economic development director. There is also a potential 1,000-unit development that could be seeking annexation. And sales of manufactured homes are also increasing.
Officials in Kingsport and the region’s other major cities are projecting the housing boom will continue into this year as part of a new growth era.