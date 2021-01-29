KINGSPORT — Is Kingsport City Schools headed back to more in-person learning come February as the COVID-19 pandemic effects may be waning?
Today may be the day that is announced.
After hearing a report that Dobyns-Bennett High School face-to-face freshmen were struggling with grades, city Board of Education member Todd Golden during a Tuesday night work session gave an impassioned plea that five-days-a-week, in-person learning is needed to get students back on track academically, mentally and in other ways.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse hinted near the end of the non-voting meeting that an announcement was coming on Friday on the operational status of the school system, currently in-person for face-to-face students from grades pre-K through 5 and a modified hybrid of two days a week in grades 6-8.
Normally, the KCS operational update would come after the weekly Wednesday meeting the city system, Sullivan County and Bristol, Tennessee, have with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. However, Moorhouse said the weekly operational announcement has been delayed until Friday this week.
“Our numbers are trending in a really positive direction,” Moorhouse told the board, adding that more face-to-face learning days could happen soon because he hopes to have “something positive” to report this week.
WHAT DID GOLDEN SAY?
The grades study had no data for middle, elementary and pre-K students, but Golden said he feared those statistics would show those grade levels doing worse than the high schoolers. He also said borderline attention deficit disorder students aren’t doing well with at-home learning, but that information wasn’t included because there was nothing with which to compare it in the past.
Golden’s call for more in-person learning comes as Republican Gov. Bill Lee is urging a return to in-person learning and a bill has been filed in the Tennessee General Assembly that would cut funding for schools without 70 in-person days this school year and 180s days next school year. The school calendar is 180 days.
Public school systems in neighboring Sullivan and Hawkins counties already are back to in-person learning, and recently sworn-in Democratic President Joe Biden is calling for a return to in-person learning nationwide. Private Tri-Cities Christian Academy began the school year in-person and is continuing, albeit with a combined grades pre-K-12 enrollment of about 200.
During the later part of the meeting, Golden announced the Washington County school board had just voted to return to in-person learning for face-to-face students starting on Monday, Feb. 1, earlier than originally proposed.
Golden said Hampton, teachers and staff deserve a huge thank you for educating children during the pandemic but said that kids need to be back in school to improve grades and learning, and to catch cases of abuse and neglect going un- or under-detected.
Golden, citing he and his wife’s struggles of having five children at various grade levels in virtual learning and email links that don’t work, said students, parents and teachers need for classroom learning to resume.
“There’s only so much people can do,” Golden said, “before we are just done.” He said parents have flooded board members’ email inboxes with such issues and he urged them and school system leaders to take heed.
Golden also mentioned a student suicide in Johnson City and the suicides of 18 students in Las Vegas as showing the mental health impacts of virtual learning and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Let your board know exactly what you’re going through,” Golden said, adding that he got 200 emails of concern at the virtual start of the 2020-21 school year.