KINGSPORT — In-person learning is returning to pre-K through 12th-grade students in Kingsport City Schools at the end of the month.
That is a change in the plan for reopening schools and will mark the first time since schools went virtual in mid-March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kingsport Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse announced at a school board work session on Monday evening that city public school students will head back to in-person learning on Aug. 31, except for those who opted for Remote Choice Learning.
“Virtual will never be as good as face-to-face,” Moorhouse told the board.
The goal of the blended restart of in-person learning in elementary schools with some in-person for higher grades is “to try to get back at what we do best, which is teaching kids face-to-face,” he said.
“There are going to be times virtual is better than nothing,” he said, predicting the system likely would go back to all virtual before the end of the 2020-21 school year. ”We’ll continue to get better at this (virtual) as we go along.”
Students in grades pre-K to 5 will return 100% of the time in-person on Aug. 31, while those in grades 6-12 will return on a hybrid schedule.
“I couldn’t be happier. I’m glad we’re getting kids back in a face-to-face way,” board member Todd Golden said. “My kids are tired of their superintendent at their house.” He also emphasized that masks, social distancing and other measures will be taken in the schools.
HOW WILL IT WORK?
Students in group A, whose last names begin with letters A-J, will go in-person Monday and Tuesday and be virtual Wednesday through Friday. Those in group B, whose last names begin with letters K-Z, will go virtual Monday through Wednesday and in-person Thursday and Friday. Accommodations will be made for students in the same household with different last names.
Moorhouse said the return of special education and special needs students would be handled by teams at individual schools, determining if in-person or virtual or hybrid is best.
If multiple metrics indicate virus cases falling, Moorhouse said the plan is to return grades 6-8 to all in-person classes by Sept. 8 and high schoolers at a later date.
CAN IN-PERSON, ALL-VIRTUAL STUDENTS SWITCH COURSE?
Of about 7,700 students enrolled for 2020-21, some 23% — or more than 1,700 — are in the virtual academy. In grades pre-K through 8, those students can return to face-to-face learning at the end of the nine weeks grading period, while high school students may return in the spring semester.
Vice President Julie Byers and board member Eric Hyche expressed interest in allowing students to switch from face-to-face to virtual learning or vice versa. Moorhouse responded no since that could require more money in staffing to accommodate the switching and could delay the start of in-person learning.
However, Moorhouse said requests would be handled on a case-by-case basis, especially for families who have had a change in health status of a student or someone else at home.
Board President Jim Welch said the money could come from fund balance but that it would be difficult getting staff positioned in a week to handle a large shift.
WILL POSITIVE CASES BE PUBLICIZED?
Moorhouse said the school system website would be updated with the number of active cases across the district, which as of Monday was four, and that information would be available for the public to view for each school in the system.
It also will have a view of whether cases make the area green (low cases), yellow (medium cases) or red (high cases.)
He said the system would announce any schedule changes based on metrics by Thursday afternoon or evening after the weekly Thursday morning meeting with Sullivan County Regional Health Department officials.
In short school weeks, he said the system would announce which groups would attend when. That includes the week of Aug. 31, when A goes Monday-Tuesday and B goes Wednesday-Thursday because of a non-school day on Friday.
WHAT WOULD CAUSE A RETURN TO ALL VIRTUAL?
Moorhouse said that cases among adult staff likely would lead to future returns to all-virtual learning rather than student cases. He said too many positive staff cases requiring 10-day isolations or close contacts requiring 14-day quarantines could put the whole system back in virtual.
However, he said both situations with staff or students also could cause individual classrooms or schools to go all virtual in “strategic and surgical” moves.
Instead of just using the Epi Curve, a 14-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, Moorhouse said a “multitude of metrics” would be considered, including high positivity rates, high numbers of active cases and probably others. He said new data is being released on cases based on postal Zip Codes that give a clearer picture of cases in the Kingsport area rather than across Sullivan County.
WHAT CAN PARENTS/PUBLIC/COMMUNITY DO?
Substitute teachers are needed and can apply online at ess.com, while substitute bus drivers and school nutrition candidates can apply online at k12k.com.
Welch said community support and practice of mask wearing and social distancing are crucial for in-person learning. He and Moorhouse said the three W’s of wash hands, wait six feet apart from others and wear a mask are crucial in the fight against COVID-19.
Welch also urged everyone to get the flu shot this year.
“We cannot have a flu outbreak on top of this,” Welch said. “It’s rather obvious COVID-19 is not going away before that (flu season).”
