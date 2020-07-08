Reference Librarian Karen Castle stands behind a kiosk in the lobby of the Kingsport Public Library Monday afternoon, ready to answer any questions about the library and its policies regarding COVID-19. After being closed to the public the last four months, the library reopened on Monday, allowing folks to come through the doors and check out their latest books. The hours of operation will be limited to Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. to allow for the sanitizing of the public spaces. In addition, the number of patrons in the building will be reduced to allow for appropriate social distancing.