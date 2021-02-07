The Kingsport Police Department was seeking the public’s help Sunday in identifying and locating two children police described as “unattended” when the children visited a local convenience store early in the day.
According to a press release from police:
• At about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, KPD officers responded to Zoomerz, 1673 Ft. Henry Dr., in reference to two unattended children (a boy and a girl), who had asked the clerk for a ride and indicated their father’s first name may be Robert before walking south on Eastman Road toward Green Acres.
• The boy was described as white, about 10 years old, with dark, long, curly hair, wearing glasses, camouflage sweat pants, athletic shoes, a green or grey work-style coat. He had a dark backpack.
• The girl was described as white, about six years old, with long, straight, brown hair, wearing a pink/purple long-sleeved dress, and leggings. She had a backpack with a print pattern.
How to help
Police ask that anyone who sees the children, may know their identity or current location, call KPD at 423-246-9111 (or 911 if emergency conditions exist).
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us