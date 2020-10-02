Kingsport Police Department detectives are requesting citizen assistance in identifying a suspect in an investigation surrounding a burglary to Dobyns-Bennett High School that occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 15.
Police said the suspect apparently walked throughout the majority of the school. The only things reported stolen were a jar of loose change and several snack items from a Special Education classroom.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us