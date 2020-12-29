The Kingsport Police Department is asking for help form the public locating Shannon Lee Ferguson who is wanted for Aggravated Stalking and Violation of an Order of Protection.
According to the KPD, Ferguson, 52, 229 Oak Glen Circle, Fall Branch, is aware of these charges and is actively avoiding service of this arrest warrant. As of Tuesday afternoon he remained at large.
The KPD further stated that these charges are connected to an active and ongoing investigation, and in the interest of the privacy of the victim as well as concerns for her safety, no additional details can or will be released at this time.
Anyone who knows Ferguson's current whereabouts is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Persons who can supply information related to this or any other case can submit tips anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us