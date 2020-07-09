KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in locating three juveniles recently reported missing.
According to a press release, the department is looking for:
— Dylan Whitaker (age 14) and William Napier (age 16), who were last seen July 8 on Riverside Avenue.
— Emmanuel Bear (age 14), who was last seen July 5 on Barnett Drive.
While the KPD has no reason to suspect foul play in any of these cases, detectives are making every possible effort to locate these missing juveniles because of their ages.
If you see any of the juveniles or know their current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about this or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link: www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.