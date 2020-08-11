KINGSPORT – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in locating four teenagers recently reported missing.
According to a press release, the department is looking for:
- Bryson Burchett, 16, last seen in the 4200 block of Fort Henry Drive. Burchett is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 122 pounds with blonde hair.
- Caitlin Russell, 14, last week in the 400 block of New Beason Well Road. Russell is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with blonde hair. She was wearing a green shirt and red leggings.
- Haydin Salter, 13, last seen in the 400 block of New Beason Well Road. Salter is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with blonde hair. She was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.
- Kaley Wells, 16, last seen in the 3100 block of Tiffany Court. Wells is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 270 pounds with black hair and blonde highlights. She was wearing a long-sleeve pastel tie-dye shirt reading "Save the Turtles."
While the Kingsport Police Department has no reason to suspect foul play in any of these cases, due to their minor age, detectives are making every possible effort to locate these missing juveniles.
If you happen to see any of the juveniles or know their current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.