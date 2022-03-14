KINGSPORT — Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman who was reported missing Sunday in Kingsport.
Elisha F. Killen was reported missing to the Kingsport Police Department by a family member, who said she had not seen or heard from Killen in more than a week.
Police said they do not suspect foul play at this time, but there is cause to be concerned for her health and welfare.
Killen is a white female. She is about 5-foot-3 and weighs roughly 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She is also known to drive a gray 1994 Nissan XE regular cab pickup truck bearing Tennessee registration 211DCKC.
Anyone with any information regarding her current whereabouts is asked to contact the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-police