KINGSPORT -- Kingsport police are investigating an apparent shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
The Kingsport Police Department was notified early Wednesday morning that a man was being treated at an area hospital for what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to a press release.
Police said the man originally arrived to a hospital in a private vehicle and he was then taken to a neighboring hospital. Authorities said the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
Kingsport police said the Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.
The case remains an active investigation and no further information is available at this time, police said.