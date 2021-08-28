KINGSPORT — A crash involving four tractor-trailers on southbound Interstate 81 Saturday left three drivers injured and traffic blocked in both directions for more than four hours.
Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Thomas M. Patton said the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 near Exit 59 in the Colonial Heights area.
The four rigs were all in the right southbound lane when the lead tractor-trailer, driver by Robert Kimutai Langat, 50, Fort Worth, slowed for traffic conditions ahead, Patton said. The second rig in line, driven by Felix E. Dalmau-Llanos, 58, Laredo, Texas, also slowed and was rear-ended by the third semi, forcing it into the first tractor-trailer.
The third rig jackknifed across the southbound lanes and was struck by the tractor-trailer, which was unable to stop, Patton said.
While damaged and with the driver suffering minor injuries, the first rig was able to be driven from the crash scene, Patton said. The second had to be towed, and its driver also suffered minor injuries.
Patton said the third driver, Kevin P. Carlton, 53, Jonesborough, sustained what was believed to be major injuries and was flown by helicopter to a local hospital. However, Carlton's injuries did not appear life-threatening, Patton added.
The fourth driver, Tristan J. Bryant, 35, Gordonsville, Tennessee, was not injured, Patton said, and his and the third rig were towed from the site.
A tanker truck and tractor-trailer were visible across both lanes of the I-81 southbound bridge across the Holston River around 8:30 p.m. Another tractor-trailer was parked a few yards away on the shoulder with its driver’s side fender damaged and several heavy wrecker trucks in the area.
Patton said the crash forced the closure of northbound I-81 as crews cleared the wreckage and police investigated the crash scene.
Northbound traffic was moving by 8, while crews continued working on the three visible rigs. Traffic around 8:30 was seen stopped in the southbound lanes for about seven miles to Exit 66. Police and TDOT mobile signs were directing traffic to detour onto Exit 67 at Airport Parkway and toward Highway 75.
Details on injuries, causes of the crash and charges were not available at press time.
While crews were still working on clearing the crash site at press time, Patton recommended area motorists use TDOT’s 511 traffic update service: phone: dial 511 or (877) 244-0065 outside Tennessee; online at www.tn511.com.
Patton asked anyone who witnessed the crash and has not talked to law enforcement to call crash investigators at (423) 224-2750.