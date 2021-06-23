KINGSPORT — Kingsport police are investigating after human remains were found on Wednesday in a wooded area along Rock Springs Road.
According to a Wednesday afternoon news release from Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton, Kingsport patrol officers and detectives responded at about noon to the 1600 block of Rock Springs Road in reference to the discovery of human remains.
The remains, believed to be that of an adult male, were found in a wooded area on an abandoned rural residential property, the release stated.
Following an on-site investigation, police sent the remains to the East Tennessee State University James H. Quillen College of Medicine for forensic analysis in an attempt to identify the person and establish the cause of death.
According to the release, the investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division remains active.
“No further details are currently available for release,” the release stated. “Additional information will be shared as it becomes available, but only at an appropriate point in the investigation.”