Kingsport Police Department No Shave Fallvember

Some members of the kingsport police department pose with a $5.000 donation from Holston Medical Group to aid in a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and Girls, Inc.

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department raised $19,000 for local organizations and charities with its second annual No-Shave Fallvember campaign.

Roughly $13,000 was raised in-house by the department, and the remaining amount was donated by community partners. KPD employees were encouraged to participate by making monthly donations, which would allow them the privilege to sport facial hair, wear blue jeans on Fridays or wear a ribbon to raise awareness for a cause.

