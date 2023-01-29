KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department raised $19,000 for local organizations and charities with its second annual No-Shave Fallvember campaign.
Roughly $13,000 was raised in-house by the department, and the remaining amount was donated by community partners. KPD employees were encouraged to participate by making monthly donations, which would allow them the privilege to sport facial hair, wear blue jeans on Fridays or wear a ribbon to raise awareness for a cause.
In 2021, the fundraiser brought in $12,250, which was donated in full to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
For 2022, Holston Medical Group donated $5,000 of the total, and the Kingsport Area Safety Council donated $1,000 to the cause. The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and Girls, Inc. of Kingsport received $9,500 checks from the money raised from the fundraiser.
“Today, more than ever, we see how organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and Girls Inc. of Kingsport are making a difference in the lives of young people in our community,” said Dale Phipps, chief of police. “By providing a safe environment and positive programs in academics, athletics, leadership, life skills, and character development, they are positively impacting our next generation of citizens and directing them down the path toward success.”
The campaign lasted from September to December, with KPD employees returning to their traditional appearance at the start of the new year.
“It is imperative that organizations that are dedicated to making investments into children’s lives have the proper funding in order to meet the needs of those who are less fortunate than others,” Phipps said. “We want to express our sincere appreciation to all employees, citizens, and our community partners for their generous support toward this campaign.”