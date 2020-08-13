KINGSPORT — City police arrested a 27-year-old man last week after he allegedly broke into a Fairacres home and put the 94-year-old resident in fear for her life.
According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded to a Watauga Street home at 1:22 a.m. on Aug. 7. The resident told officers she was watching television when she heard a noise coming from the living room.
The woman thought it was her son, but soon after a man — wearing all black clothing — ran into her bedroom, came up to the bed and said, “They’re trying to kill me.” According to the report, the woman didn’t know where he went afterward because she is partially blind.
The woman, who feared for her life, ran into the living room and called the police. When officers arrived and checked the house, they found blood on a downstairs stairwell and a broken basement window.
When officers checked the bedroom, according to the report, they found Kenneth Stills hiding under some clothes in the corner of the closet.
Stills was reportedly talking incoherently and kept saying, “Thank you all for saving my life. They are after me.”
Police charged Stills with aggravated burglary.
UP AGAINST THE WALL
Officers responded to Model City Apartments around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 in reference to vandalism. According to an incident report, the manager told police a man had punched a hole in a hallway wall and was believed to have caused additional damage to one of the apartments.
Police located the suspect about 100 yards away in a parking lot, but when confronted by officers, he attempted to run away. When multiple officers were able to close in on him, he soon after turned around and came walking back to the apartments, saying, “I’m so sorry. Jesus forgive me. Please forgive me. I didn’t mean it” over and over, the report states.
REACHING INTO A BRA
Police spoke with a 38-year-old woman on Aug. 7 who claimed to have been robbed of $200 and her Samsung smartphone by a friend. According to an incident report, the woman went to a friend’s house on Cedar Street around noon that day and had fallen asleep.
When she woke up, she found her purse had been rifled through. She then called an Uber or a taxi — she wasn’t sure which — and when she went outside to meet the driver, her friend came outside and began yelling at her, accusing her of stealing her prescription medications.
The woman claims her friend pushed her to the ground, took $200 from her bra and her Samsung smartphone. The report states the taxi driver allegedly witnessed the incident, but did not intervene.
ASSAULT AND BATTERY
When Kingsport police went to Indian Path Community Hospital on Aug. 8 around 4:40 a.m., they found a 56-year-old Nall Street man bloody and bruised. According to an incident report, the victim sold a car battery to a friend two weeks ago, but that night the friend came back to his house around 3:30 a.m. claiming the battery didn’t work.
The man then picked up another battery from the backyard and started to take it. When the victim told the man he wasn’t taking another battery, the man allegedly punched the victim three times in the face. A black car then pulled up, the man got inside with the battery and took off.
The victim, suffering from a swollen eye and eventually needing seven stitches for a cut between his eyes, rode his bike to the hospital. According to the report, the victim told police the suspect was associated with the Blood Gang and threatened to kill him if he called the police.
A KICK TO THE GROIN
A 29-year-old Kingsport woman recently told police about an incident that happened along the Greenbelt on Aug. 8. Around 6:45 p.m. that day, the woman said, she was walking on the Greenbelt under the bridge at Gibson Mill Road, when she came across a man curled up, sitting in the fetal position.
According to an incident report, the man told the woman, “Come here, girl. I got something for you” and then grabbed the long strap of her purse and tried to pull it away from her. The woman said she kicked him in the groin and ran away.
The man was described as being approximately 35 years old, white, with a muscular build and shaggy hair. Police searched the area for such a man but could not find one.