The Kingsport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a mother and her three young children.
In an afternoon news release, the KPD said it is searching for Whitney Elliot, and her children — Cloe Barnette, Creed Elliot, and Zandyn Elliot, ages 3, 2, and 1 respectively.
KPD officials said Whitney Elliot failed to appear in court yesterday, “and her whereabouts, as well as the whereabouts of her three children, are currently unknown. As such, Ms. Elliot is considered missing and her three children are considered missing and endangered.”
Elliot and her children may be traveling in a silver Kia Sedona minivan of unknown year with unknown license plate number, according to the KPD news release.
The public is asked to be on the lookout for these individuals and their vehicle. “Anyone who sees them or knows their possible current whereabouts is asked to make every possible effort to keep them in sight and contact their local law enforcement agency immediately," the KPD said in the news release.
The Kingsport Police Department can be reached by calling the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111 or 911 if emergency conditions exist.
