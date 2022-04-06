KINGSPORT — Summertime in the city is almost here.
There might also be a job open for you if you enjoy working with kids.
The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is looking for workers for its summer staff.
From now until May, the department is hiring attendants and leaders for its summer youth program. The jobs will run from late May until late July and average 30 to 40 hours per week.
Summer staff will be placed at various locations across town, and duties will include organizing games and activities and supervising, directing and leading the participants, ages 6 to 12.
Outdoor activities will be included in a majority of the programs.
Applicants must be at least 16 years old, have experience working with pre-school or school age children; and/or have studied recreation, early elementary education, physical fitness, special needs, art, music, drama; and/or have experience in a related field.