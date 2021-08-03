By MARINA WATERS
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber has postponed its Annual Dinner for a second time this year.
On Tuesday, the Chamber announced the postponement after pushing the event back from February to August due to the pandemic. Now, a release from the Kingsport Chamber said the celebration has been postponed due to “the rising number of COVID cases in the region, the increasing number of hospitalizations from COVID, the rampant spread of the Delta variant and, most certainly, the high percentage of unvaccinated people in the area.”
“After much discussion and deliberation with our staff, board chairs, volunteer leadership and key stakeholders, we believe it is in the best interest of all to postpone this year’s Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner,” said Bob Feagins, executive director of Chamber communications and development. “We are moving forward with plans to host the event in February 2022. We greatly appreciate the support and understanding of all our sponsors and attendees, and we hopefully look forward to getting together next February.”
The event has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center. The Chamber will allow its event sponsors to transfer their sponsorships to the 2022 dinner. The same opportunity applies for anyone who already purchased a ticket to the dinner.
The Chamber isn’t the only Kingsport organization circling new dates on the calendar.
On Tuesday, the Kingsport Community Foundation also postponed its inaugural event, Kingsport’s Best, due to COVID-19 concerns.
“While we are obviously disappointed to postpone the event,” said Greg Perdue, chair of the Kingsport Community Foundation, “we prefer to host Kingsport’s Best when we can all come together, enjoy each other’s company and provide honorees the moment they deserve.”
The event was to recognize and honor those who have contributed to the Kingsport community. The event had been scheduled for Friday. A new date has not been set.