KINGSPORT — As Kingsport looks at increases in the water and sewer rates, city officials said this week that water consumption is being impacted by factors outside the city’s control.
“Water is just not consumed like it used to be,” Vice Mayor Colette George said. “Everybody is using less.”
City officials talked to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week about a possible increase of both the sewer and water rates. Consultants also addressed the BMA about reasons for the hikes.
Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds spoke to the board once again on Monday about the rate hikes as he went over the budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Board members, though, said they were receiving questions from the public about the possible increases.
“I talked to some people who did not understand about water usage being down in the city,” George said.
The reason for the lower water consumption is because appliances are being made that use less water, George said. There are now low-flow showers, washers and faucets.
Moreover, the city does not provide water to industries such as Eastman and Domtar, which have their own water processing plants, or car washes, which recycle their own water.
The city is looking at a 7.5% increase in water rates and a 13.5% increase in sewer.
Despite lagging water and sewer revenues, Kingsport is facing the cost of capital projects that need to be completed.
McReynolds said that many of the utility projects are “capital intensive.”
“Much of our revenue goes to paying for capital projects, just not operating costs,” he said.
Records show that the city has $19 million in sewer projects, $4.7 million in water projects and $1.4 million in stormwater projects planned for next year.
McReynolds said the fund balance for sewer is low, about $2.5 million this year. The hope is to get it up to almost $7 million by 2027.
Aldermen James Phillips asked if raising the sewer and water rates would fix the problem soon.
“This doesn’t get fixed in one year, right?” he asked. “Or does it?”
McReynolds replied that within two years, the fund balance should be in a “comfortable spot.”