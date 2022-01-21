By MARINA WATERS
KINGSPORT — For Eleanor Cawood Jones, there is no shortage of stories to write and real-life mishaps to offer inspiration.
The Kingsport native is an author with a love for short stories — particularly those that combine mystery with comedy and a touch of romance, when she can add it in, along with the discovery of a body.
“I try to write romance,” Jones said. “but I end up with a murder mystery. I am yet to write a story that doesn’t turn into solving a mystery.”
Such is the case with “The Great Bedbug Incident and the Invitation of Doom,” which intertwines her own experiences with her affinity for mystery and comedy.
“In every story that I write, there’s something in there that actually happened to me,” Jones said. “I was invited to go to England to a book launch party for a writer named Felix Francis. Unfortunately, my hotel ended up having bed bugs and I had to move hotels in the middle of the night. So I actually got a comedy story out of it.”
The story landed Jones her first Derringer Award, which is named after a palm-sized handgun which serves as a metaphor for the stories the award honors — mysteries and crimes.
“I keep saying it’s an honor but it really is,” Jones said. “There are only so many awards to go around, and I just never thought I would win one. It just never occurred to me in my wildest dreams that I would be recognized like that. It really encourages me to keep going.”
Jones, 59, is from Kingsport. She attended Dobyns-Bennett High School and went on to Virginia Tech, where she studied journalism and English. She now lives in Northern Virginia, where she works in aviation while still carving time out of her schedule to continue writing.
Jones has written more than 30 short stories and doesn’t seem to be in short supply of them, either. She plans to enter the book-writing world soon when she completes her first mystery series. Recently, she also saw her story “The Importance of Being Urnest” published in Black Cat Mystery Magazine, where it was also featured on the cover. The story is about a woman who attends a destination wedding in which her date, who recently died, remains a part of the ceremony, urn and all.
Her upcoming stories, she said, are considered “cozy mysteries,” which are intended to be less intense than suspense stories. But no matter what they’re considered, Jones’ work, she said, usually contains a concoction of elaborate titles and zany adventures.
One of her recent short stories is set in western North Carolina, which is home to the real-life Land of Oz theme park, which now only opens on specific dates in a year for “Wizard of Oz” lovers. In “The Lyin’ Witch in the Wardrobe,” six friends that met on jury duty venture off to a Wizard of Oz convention where chaos ensues.
“There’s ultimately a dead body and a mystery to be solved,” Jones said. “But I think that one might be of interest to people in Kingsport because it’s sort of local.”
The Kingsport area is a place the author said she misses. As Jones plans to continue her list of mystery and comedy-laden stories, she also aims to possibly write more stories set in East Tennessee and North Carolina. The area is also the place where her love of stories and writing first began.
Jones worked as a reporter at the Kingsport Times News, covering events like Fun Fest, downtown arts festivals, the Appalachian Fair and any feature story where she could dive into someone’s story.
“I remember I wrote a story about an older woman who took all of the ribbons she won at the county fair and made a dress,” Jones recalled. “Her family was so excited we were doing a story on her. I have never forgotten her. It was something she thought would never be in the paper. She had all these achievements and all these ribbons. That’s the kind of stuff that means a lot to me.”
Her childhood also offered inspiration. Jones’ mother served as the Times News court reporter, which always intrigued Jones. The future author also wrote her first mystery stories in Kingsport after getting her first taste of a good mystery.
“When I was a kid my parents let us read whatever was in the house,” Jones said. “They subscribed to Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine. So by the time I could read, I was reading mystery stories. I would go in my room, get out my little pencil and start writing a mystery story where all of my elaborate casts of stuffed animals were the characters. That’s how I got started writing. And I just kept writing.”
Jones leans on her deep love for mysteries, her real-life adventures and passion for churning out stories. But what keeps the Kingsport author writing is found in what she hopes readers get from any one of her stories.
“It really, really matters to me that I can give people an escape,” Jones said. “I read to escape. I don’t read for depressing and meaningful (content). That’s all well and good, but I read to escape. I like a story that people are going to enjoy. My favorite writing is the light and the humor that make people feel good at the end. That matters to me.”
To view Jones’ book collection, search for Eleanor Cawood Jones on Amazon.