KINGSPORT — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV in Colonial Heights on Tuesday.
According to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department, the Traffic Unit responded to the scene in the 4100 block of Fort Henry Drive at around noon.
Investigators determined that a blue 2003 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle, operated and solely ridden by Brian W. Dunn, 34, Kingsport, was southbound on Fort Henry Drive. Meanwhile, a white 2014 Honda CRV, driven and solely occupied by Phyllis R. Laney, 71, Kingsport, was northbound on Fort Henry Drive.
Laney attempted a left turn toward a private property and drove her SUV into the path of the oncoming motorcycle, resulting in a collision, the KPD said. Dunn was killed in the crash. Laney was not injured.
This incident remains under investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit with possible charges pending; therefore, absolutely no additional details are currently available for release, the KPD noted.