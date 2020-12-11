BLOUNTVILLE — A Kingsport man is hospitalized following a crash that occurred Friday morning.
According to Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Andy Seabolt, deputies responded to a report of a wreck in the 800 block of Independence Drive in Kingsport at 7:45 a.m.
Officers discovered that an SUV had been involved in a single-vehicle crash. Seabolt said it appears that the driver lost control and exited the right side of the roadway, striking a tree, fence, and guardrail.
The driver, identified as Christopher L. Johnson, 56, was transported to a local hospital.
The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing, Seabolt noted.