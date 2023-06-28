Local News Graphic

GREENEVILLE — A jury convicted Terrance Lamont Hines Jr. of conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl resulting in death, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Wednesday.

Hines, a resident of Kingsport, had several violations including possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute, three counts of distribution of a quantity of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

