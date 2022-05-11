BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County grand jury has indicted Steven Daniel Fletcher, 21, Kingsport, on multiple charges after he allegedly struck three vehicles occupied by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents as the officers attempted to stop him as he drove a stolen SUV.
The indictments charge Fletcher with two counts of aggravated assault; one count of felony evading arrest; one count of reckless endangerment; one count of vandalism over $10,000 but less than $60,000; one count of vandalism over $1,000 but less than $2,500; and one count of vandalism under $1,000.
Fletcher was served with the indictments in the Sullivan County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest last month and charged regarding the stolen vehicle.
According to a news release issued Wednesday by the TBI, agents received information on April 28 that a stolen SUV was believed to be occupied by a wanted fugitive, and it was spotted in a parking lot off North Eastman Road in Kingsport.
When agents attempted to stop the SUV and speak with the driver, he allegedly attempted to flee, striking three vehicles occupied by TBI agents.
Agents removed the driver, later identified Fletcher, from the stolen vehicle and detained him until Kingsport Police Department officers arrived and took custody of him.