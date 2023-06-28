GREENEVILLE — A jury convicted Terrance Lamont Hines Jr. of conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl resulting in death, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Wednesday.
Hines, a resident of Kingsport, had several violations including possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute, three counts of distribution of a quantity of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Based on the evidence presented at the four-day trial, Hines supplied fentanyl that resulted in the death of a Kingsport woman in December 2020. Three of the co-defendants were part of the chain of distribution that eventually led to directly distributing it to the victim.
According to the release by the TBI, search warrants executed by law enforcement in 2021 revealed that a Kingsport music recording studio operated as a hub for drug trafficking. The officers found two prohibited firearms and more than 100 grams and fentanyl between the studio and Hines’ apartment.
Co-defendants Robin Hutchins, Adam Presnell and Shaina Lanford previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and will be sentenced at a later date.
Hines’ sentencing hearing is set for 3 p.m. Oct. 30 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville. He will face a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years in prison as a result of the conviction for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl resulting in death. He also will face mandatory life in prison if the court finds he has the prior qualifying drug trafficking conviction.
The case was brought as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, bringing together law enforcement and communities to reduce violent crime and gun violence.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County Drug Related Death Task Force and the Kingsport Police Department and 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force.