KINGSPORT — A suspect has been taken into custody following an attempted kidnapping on Thursday.
A Kingsport Police Department release said patrol officers responded to an attempted abduction around 11:30 a.m. on Skyland Drive. The release said a 12-year-old boy was mowing the yard when he observed a maroon car drive past. The driver allegedly pulled into the driveway, exited the vehicle and approached the child yelling, “Come here, boy!"
According to KPD records, the boy went into the house while the suspect pursued him and attempted to enter the home. The child's mother persuaded the man to leave by threatening to call the police. The release said the boy was uninjured.
Officers identified Tonie M. Hammonds, 58, Kingsport, as the suspect. The release said a warrant was obtained, charging him with attempted especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and simple assault. Hammonds was also charged with violation of probation related to a previous theft conviction.
Hammonds was taken into custody Saturday afternoon and remains incarcerated in the Kingsport City Jail, pending arraignment, with no current eligibility for bond, the release said. The KPD reports an investigation is pending.