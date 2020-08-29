RIDGELY, Tenn. — A Kingsport man is behind bars on rape and other charges in far West Tennessee.
Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested Jordan Ballard, who is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in Lake County earlier this week, a TBI news release said.
On Thursday, at the request of 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman Jr., TBI agents began investigating the incident, which occurred Wednesday at a home in Ridgely in the far northwestern corner of the state.
Agents subsequently developed information leading to Jordan Daniel Ballard, age 26 born Nov. 5, 1993, as the individual allegedly responsible for the crime.
On Friday evening, agents arrested the Kingsport man and charged him with one count of especially aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated rape, one count of aggravated assault and one count of interference with an emergency call. Ballard was subsequently booked into the Lake County Jail.